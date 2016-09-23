Prevalence of Trachoma significantly reduces

Mendefera, 23 September 2016- The prevalence of Trachoma has significantly reduced in the Southern region owing to the integrated efforts on the part of the public and government institutions, according to Mr. Yemane Tsegai, head of the Communicable Diseases Control in the region.

Mr. Yemane further indicated that the sustainable awareness raising campaigns and the vaccination programs conducted in the sub-zones where the occurrence of the disease was detected had significant contribution in the reduction of the disease.

He also said that the fourth round of vaccination program will start in the sub-zones of Mendefera and Emni-Haili and called on the village health representatives and area administrators to demonstrate strong participation for the success of the program.

The administrator of the Mendefera sub-zone, Mr. Abraham Hagos on his part said that the Government is heavily investing to control the communicable diseases and called on the public to display utmost cooperation in taking the vaccination on time.