Support to needy students

Mendefera, 26 September 2016- Ms. Tsige Bariagabir, head of the Ministry of Labor and Human Welfare branch in Mendefera subzone, indicated that educational material support has been extended to 57 needy students.

The support was made in continuation to the similar initiatives made to assist the needy students in an annual basis, she further added.

She also said that in addition to the material support, monetary assistance for buying books and school uniforms was also extended to the disadvantaged students.

Beneficiaries of the assistance on their part expressed gratitude and reiterated readiness to excel themselves to live up to the nation’s expectations.