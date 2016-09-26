NAEWDVF Conducts Workshop

Asmara, 26 September 2016- The National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veteran Fighters (NAEWDVF) has conducted activity assessment workshop from 22 to 23 September 2016.

In a speech he delivered at the event, Mr. Ghebrebrhan Iyasu, chairman of the Association, gave detailed briefings regarding the historical development of the association, role and perception of the society towards the disabled, rights and contribution of the disabled as well as the pace of developmental activities of the association.

Noting that the association has been established to assist the veteran fighters improve their livelihoods and become productive members of the society, Mr. Abraham Kifletsion, head of Organization and Information of the association, called on all members to make maximum use of the services that have been made available for them.

A number of briefings were made during the event pertaining to the efforts that need to be exerted to boost women’s participation in the activities of the association and also to increase the number of members in an enhanced manner.



