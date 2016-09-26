Voluntary blood donation

Massawa, 26 September 2016 – The staff members of different institutions in Ghinda'e sub-zone, members of the Eritrean Defense Forces as well as the members of the Ghinda'e sub-zone administration have voluntarily donated blood in a bid to save lives of their fellow nationals.



The donors explained that they have formed a blood donors association at a regional level in 2015 and thus they have been gaining moral satisfaction for being part of the initiative.



Mr. Semere Berhe, secretary of the voluntary blood donors association in the Northern Red Sea region, indicated that the different institutions in Ginda sub-zone followed the good example of the similar blood donors associations in Massawa’s educational institutions and that the initiative will also commence in the Afabet and Nakfa sub-zones.



The Health Ministry's branch in the Northern Red Sea region has been conducting seminars and other promotional activities to increase the awareness of the public as regards forming blood groups and RH factors.