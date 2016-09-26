Promising livestock prospects

Mendefera- 26 September 2016 - Mr. Tewelde Alem, expert in livestock resources in the Adikeyih sub-zone, explained that livestock and grazing land are at a very promising condition.



Mr. Tewelde went on to say that this year's abundant rainfall has made due contribution in augmenting the animal feed in the already protected enclosures in different areas of the sub-zone.



The availability of green animal feed is contributing in increasing the dairy farm productions, Mr. Tewelde further noted.



Information obtained from the Agriculture Ministry's branch in the sub-zone indicate that 15 dams and 23 micro dams already constructed in the sub-zone have collected adequate amount of water and thus making due contribution in the agricultural and domestic activities.