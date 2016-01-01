World Tourism Day observed

Asmara, 26September 2016 - September 27, International Tourism Day 2016 was observed on 25 September at a national level in the Southern region, Dubarwa sub-zone, under the theme "Tourism for All: Promoting Universal Accessibility".



In the commemorative event that was held at the Azieb Dairy Products Factory, Mr. Mohamed Idris, Director General of Tourism Services in the Ministry of Tourism, explained that promoting Eritrea's tourism potentials and making the country a tourist destination has been among the main tasks of the Ministry. Mr. Mohamed further elaborated that maintaining the country’s peace and stability, environmental hygiene, preservation of historic buildings and ancient relics are key factors for the development of the tourism industry.



Pointing out that varied development undertakings being implemented and the network of infrastructure being put in place are highly motivational for a thriving tourism sector, Mr. Solomon Abraha, chairperson of the National Tourism Services Provision Association, underlined that collective efforts need to be exerted so as to take Eritrea's tourism sector to a higher level of standard.



The participants who attended the commemorative event also visited the Misilam Dam and agricultural activities being carried out in its environs.



The International Tourism Day has been commemorated for the 36th time at an international level and for the 22nd time at a national level.