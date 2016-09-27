Assab, 27 September 2016-The newly established Ice processing factory in the port city of Assab starts operation. The factory is expected to contribute in the preserving of fish harvest.

The head of the Ministry of Marine Resources branch in the region, Mr. Ali Mahumd Shifa pointed out that the factory will help fish farmers in their daily activities in supplying the market with undamaged fish.

The fish farmers on their part explained that the factory will have significant contribution in motivate them to expand their activities.

Documents from the Ministry of Marine Resources indicate that the Government is providing nets and motor boats to the fish farmers association in the region in a bid to strengthen their activities and that in the past six months 24.3 tons of fish had been harvested.