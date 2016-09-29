Training for members of NUEW

Massawa, 29 September 2016- The National Union of Eritrean Women organized a training program at the Embatkala Eritrean Center for Organizational Excellence aimed at upgrade the capacity of its members.

The training program includes annual planning, financial and material management, management and leadership, conducting research as well as identifying and follow-up of beneficiaries.

Dr. Abiel Habtemariam, from the center, indicated that the training program was organized taking into account the cumulated experience of the trainees and expressed readiness of the center to provide professional advice whenever needed.

The Chairwoman of the NUEW, Ms. Tekea Tesfamicael said that the training is in continuation of the effort the union exerting to upgrade the capacity of its members.

The participants on their part expressed appreciation for the training opportunity they were provided and called for its sustainability.