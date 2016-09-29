Seminar on education service in Eritrea

Asmara, 29 September 2016- The Diversity Resources International (DRI) a UK based leadership, management and research center organized a seminar in partnership with the Halhale College of Business and Economics and the University of Brighton, the UK, on Eritrea’s Education Challenges and Opportunities in general and that of higher education in particular.

The objective of the seminar that was held on 26 September was to create an effective platform for communication and information sharing among the Eritrean professionals and foreign scholars and education and research institutions.

At the event research papers on challenges of governments in human resources development as well as the understanding of children’s education in Eritrea were presented by different scholars.

The Executive Director of the Commission of Higher Education in Eritrea, Prof. Tadesse Mehari explained on the milestones and achievements registered in recent years along with the challenges faced and the means to overcome them. He further underlined the key role the Eritrean Diaspora can play in developing curriculum and skills transfer and the contribution the educated and professional Eritreans can make in the nation building process.

In similar news, the members of the National Union of Eritrean Women residing in the US cities of Oakland, San Jose, San Francisco, Santa Rosa, conducted their congress on 24 September.

The participants of the congress expressed conviction to reinforce participation in the national development programs and efforts to strengthen organizational capacity of the union.