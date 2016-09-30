Positive Results from Popular Campaigns on Soil and Water Conservation

Asmara, 30 September 2016- Mr. Asrat Haile, Head of Seeds Development, reported that the various ongoing popular campaigns on soil and water conservation in the Central region are bearing commendable results toward ensuring the availability of water and enriching soil.

Mr. Asrat indicated that prior to the beginning of the rainy season, 4 thousand hectares of terraces and 2500 meters cubed of water diversion schemes were constructed in 4 sub-zones.

Encouragingly, as a result of the availability of water and animal feed, livestock in the region are in good condition and a plentiful harvest is also expected, he added.







