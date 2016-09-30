Significance of Development and Stability

Ghinda, 30 September 2016- The Secretary of the PFDJ in the Northern Red Sea region, Mr. Haile Tewoldebrhan, stated that ongoing development and stability are the result of the strong participation and collaboration of the public. He made the comments during a meeting conducted with public representatives, civil servants, and area administrators in the Ghinda sub-zone.

Mr. Haile also called on participants to preserve the good values of the society and transfer them to younger generations.

He further reiterated that the commitment the public is demonstrating toward national development endeavors attests to the integrated efforts being exerted.

During the meeting, local participants called for strengthening investment in the youth and for continued seminars and dialogue regarding the objective situation in the homeland.