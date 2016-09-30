Tour of Inspection in the Anseba Region

Keren, 30 September 2016- On 27 September, the Governor of the Anseba region, Mr. Ali Mahmoud, conducted a tour of inspection of the agricultural sites in the Kuruh administrative area, Geleb sub-zone.

During his tour, the Governor was briefed by agricultural experts about this year’s rainfall and the challenges encountered.

The experts stated that the rainfall coverage in the sub-zone of Geleb was not as expected and called on the farmers in the area to introduce irrigation farming instead of relying solely on rainfall.

In the Geleb sub-zone, 3919 hectares have been cultivated with different crops and 222 thousand hectares for enclosure.