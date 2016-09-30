Meeting Assesses Education Progress

Asmara, 30 September 2016- The Ministry Education completed a two day education progress assessment meeting regarding the 2016/2017 academic year on September 30th.

At the meeting, the Minister of Education, Mr. Semere Russom, underlined that the managerial capacity and initiative of education and school administrators is paramount in the development of the teaching and learning process.

The Minister stressed that low scores on the national exams, reformulating the curriculum, and expanding investment in education are among the challenges faced by the Ministry, and that research based efforts are being made to alleviate them.

Mr. Semere also indicated that positive cooperative relations with different regional and global educational institutions is thriving and expanding.

During the two day meeting, reports by the departments, branches, the Warsi Yikealo School, the Center of Vocational Training, and other supporting units of the Ministry were presented.