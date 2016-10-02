Harat expanding transportation coverage

Asmara, 02 October 2016 –The transportation service provided by the Harat Transportation Company is covering almost 65% of the country, according to the manager of the company, Brig. Gen. Berhane Tsehaye.

The manager further stated that the company commenced operation with few buses and that it gradually expanded to further meeting the public transportation demands through importing more busses. He also indicated that at present there are 406 busses of different sizes providing services at affordable price nationwide.

Moreover, Brig. Gen. Berhane said that the company has also opened 100 bus terminals throughout the nation with additional transportation routes from Serha-Menokhseyto, Kokobay and its environs in the Southern region besides the newly opened routes connecting Dekemhare-Ala, and Ghinda’e–Ala, respectively.



