Blindness prevention in Gash Barka

Barentu, 02 October 2016 – Commendable achievements have been recorded in Gash Barka region in identifying the root causes of blindness and to prevent it permanently from affecting residents, eye specialist at the Barentu Referral Hospital, Nurse Niguse Kahsai indicated.

Nurse Niguse pointed out that primary focus has been made on conducting checkup on students in schools and recommending those suspected with vision difficulties for immediate treatment.

He further said that there is 70-80 percent chance for children to recover from sight deficiency if detected on time. He also called on parents to cooperate with teachers in conducting regular eye-check-ups of their children.

Equipped with modern medical facilities and experienced eye doctors, the Barentu Referral Hospital treats cornea, cataract, trachoma and various other eye diseases in addition to performing three surgeries every week.

Within the last 8 months alone, the hospital has conducted eye surgeries on 450 patients and has treated over 8,000 incoming as well outgoing patients suffering from various eye diseases.