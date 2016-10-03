Abundant rainfall registered



Barentu, 03 October 2016- The Agriculture Ministry's office in Barentu sub-zone explained that a total of 515 mm of rainfall has been registered in this year’s rainy season showing an increase of 25% as opposed to that of last year's record.



Mr. Mebrahtom Ghebrehiwet, head of Agriculture Ministry's office in the sub-zone, said that abundant and even distribution of rainfall within the months of June to August has played a significant contribution for the good harvest being expected.



Indicating that 5,300 hectares of land has been cultivated in a traditional way and 1,500 hectares of land with the help of machinery, Mr. Mebrhatom said that crops cultivated in 13 administrative areas of the sub-zone are in a promising conduction and called on the farmers to be very cautious in protecting their farmlands from pests.



The famers on their part commending the machinery support they were provided and explained that they are looking ahead for a promising harvest.







