Provision of sign language training

Keren, 03 October 2016- The National Association for the Deaf is providing basic sign language Training in the Anseba region in a bid to narrow communication gap between hearing impaired nationals and the general public. The training is being provided in the Hagaz, Keren and Hamelmalo sub-zones.



Mr. Mihreteab Raka, from Keren School for the Hearing Impaired and coordinator of the training in the Hagaz sub-zone, indicate that a six months long training on sign language will be offered to both parents and hearing impaired nationals in a bid to pave way for a better exchange of information among one another.



Mr. Mihreteab further commended the administration of Hagaz sub-zone for facilitating the training program.



Parents of the hearing impaired nationals on their part said that they used to have challenges in communicating with their children and that the training will alleviate the existed problem.