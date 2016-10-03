Monetary support to families of martyrs

Mendefera, 03 October 2016- The employees of Government institutions in Adi-Quala sub-zone have donated above Nakfa 20,000 to augment martyrs trust fund.



Present in the event held on 29 September, Ms. Tirhas Fkadu, head of Social Services in the sub-zone, the support extended by the civil servant attests to the honor they have towards the fallen martyrs and called on the residents to sustains the initiatives of augmenting martyrs trust fund.