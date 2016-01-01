Eritrea receives EPI award

Eritrea has received an award for outstanding achievement in the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI). The award was organized by the World Health Organization (WHO) and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).



Eritrea was nominated for the award at the conference held in the first week of September in Entebbe, Uganda, in which 22 countries from the Horn of Africa and Southern part of Africa participated.



Dr. Andebrhan Tesfatsion, Director General of Public Health at the Eritrean Ministry of Health, underlined that vaccination programs are among the outstanding achievements Eritrea is registering. He also said that Eritrea has received the international award for the third time.



Program manager of the EPI, Mr. Tedros Yehdego, indicated that the main requirements for the award are vaccine management, storage, distribution, safety as well as forecasting.



Mr. Tedros further pointed out that the achievements Eritrea has registered in the vaccination programs is a result of the strong commitment on the part of the government and participation of the public. He also commended government and PFDJ institutions which contributed to the success of the program.



It is to be recalled that Eritrea received an ward for high immunization coverage in 2009 and for efficiency in controlling measles in 2012.