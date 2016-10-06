500 farmers relocated

Asmara, 06 October 2016- More than 500 farmers from the Central region have been voluntarily relocated on 5 October to Kerkebet to become beneficiaries of the agricultural infrastructure put in place there.

Mr. Tewolde Mehreteab, from the Central region’s office, indicated that in a bid to encourage the farmers, the Government has already put in place the necessary agricultural infrastructure including land leveling and irrigation facilities as well as cultivating land with the help machinery so that the farmers could harvest two times in a year. He also said that residential houses are already put in place for the farmers.

The farmers on their part commending the opportunity they were provided expressed readiness to work for the success of the program.







