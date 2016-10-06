Training for artisan fishermen

Massawa, 06 October 2016- The Ministry of Marine Resources organized training program for 30 artisan fishermen from the sub-zones of Dahlak, Gelalo, Foro and Massawa.

The training included fish farming and conservation, ensuring the capacity of produce, ensuring personal hygiene and boat cleanliness as well as communicable diseases that could be transmitted through food items and ways and means to control them.

At the graduation ceremony conducted on 4 October, Mr. Zeweldi Haile, the head of the Training and Human Resources Development in the Ministry, pointed out that the objective of the training was to upgrade the capacity of the fishermen and to ensure the supply of healthy fish to the market.

The Minister of the Marine Resources, Mr. Tewolde Kelati underlined on the significance of skilled human resources in putting the marine resources to the benefit of the public and country. The Minster also called on the artisan fishermen to practically apply the training they received on the ground.

The trainees on their part expressed appreciation for the training opportunity they were provided and readiness to reinforce participation for the development of the sector.