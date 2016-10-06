President Isaias encourages national cycling team

Asmara, 06 October 2016- President Isaias Afwerki received and encouraged today 16 Eritrean cyclists who will take part at the 89th World Cycling Championship 2016 that will be held in Qatar from 9 to 16 October.

President Isaias stated that with the increased number of participants in the World Championship the Eritrean Government and people are expecting that the cyclist register as many victories as possible.

Ambassador Zemede Tekle, Commissioner of Culture and Sports, indicated that Eritrea stands first in Africa for participating with such a number of cyclists and internationally it stands among the top countries.

The national team coach, Mr. Samson Solomon indicated that 6 of the cyclists will participate in the elite category, 5 in the under 23 of age, 3 in the youth category and 3 in the women’s group.

The cyclists on their part pointed out that the encouragement they are receiving from the Government and people will have significant input in boosting their moral. They also expressed that they will do their level best to register more victories.

According to the index released by UCI the Eritrean elite and under 23 of age cyclists stand first at international level.