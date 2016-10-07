First YPFDJ Congress in South Sudan

Asmara, 07 October 2016 - The first Congress of the YPFDJ in South Sudan was conducted in Juba City on September 25.



According to the report, the Congress included activity tasks, discussion on national issues, election of Executive Committee members and other relevant issues. Different national organizations also conveyed speeches of solidarity.



The Eritrean Ambassador in South Sudan, Mr. Yohannes Teklemicael, explained that the objective of the YPFDJ movement is to pursue independent political path and develop national outlook, social justice and self-reliance.

Moreover, it aims at nurturing committed youth that participates in national development programs and bequeath Eritrean national values to future generation.



The Congress participants discussed the significance of national identity, political ideology, and national issues, among others. The Congress participants expressed conviction to strengthen participation in national development endeavors and in preserving the national identity.



It is to be recalled that the YPFDJ in South Sudan was established on 20 September 2015.