Harmful practices significantly reduced

Keren, 10 October 2016 – Harmful practices reported to have been significantly reduced in the Anseba region. The comment was made at the assessment meeting conducted in Keren on 06 October.

It was also emphasized that the success registered was greatly accredited to the continuous health awareness campaigns and sensitization programs carried out in the region.

Mr. Abdulahi Alamin, chairman of the Committee for Prohibition of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in the region, said that the concerted efforts undertaken by the people and Government to eradicate the deeply rooted stereotypical attitudes of the society are not to be viewed lightly.

Stating that underage marriage and FGM are harmful practices that have no legal or religious support, Dr. Kesetebirhan Solomon, head of the Ministry of Health branch in the region, called on the general public to continue maintaining the momentum recorded in eradicating the harmful practices.

The participants on their part reaffirmed commitment to work towards eradicating the harmful practices.