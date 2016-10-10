Public Meeting on malaria prevention

Segheneiti, 10 October 2016 – A public meeting held in Segheneiti on 4 October called on the residents to maintain the momentum recorded in malaria prevention in the sub-zone.

Sister Beletesh, head of the medical agitation in the Southern region, said that the prevalence of malaria in the sub-zone has significantly been reduced owing to the strong joint cooperation on the part of the health ministry branch, administrations and the residents.

Nurse Abraham Gebrekidan, head of the Ministry of Health branch in the sub-zone, on his part pointed out that over 17,000 impregnated bed-nets were distributed in the sub-zone which contributed in controlling the prevalence disease.