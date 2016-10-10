Eritrea participates at the 39th Assembly of ICAO

Asmara, 10 October 2016 – Eritrea participated at the 39th Assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) that took place in Montreal, Canada from 27 September to 7 October 2016.

The Eritrean delegation was led by Mr. Paulos Kahsay, the D. G. of the Civil Aviation Authority of Eritrea and included Mr. Teumezghi Tesfai, the Consul General to the State of Eritrea mission to Canada and Mr. Ahmed Iman the head of Consular Affairs to Canada.

Besides establishing the worldwide policy of the organization for the upcoming triennium and adopting the first ever global market-based measures by any industry sector covering CO2 emissions from international activity, the 39th Assembly session reviewed ICAO’s complete work program in the technical, economic, legal and technical cooperation fields.

The Assembly also elected ICAO’s new 36-state governing council for 2017-2019.

ICAO’s 191 member-states and a large number of international organizations were in attendance at the Assembly that was held under the theme ‘Working Together to Ensure No Country is Left Behind!’