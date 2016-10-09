Funeral service of the late veteran fighter Ambassador Girma Asmerom conducted

Asmara, 09 October 2016 – Funeral service of the late veteran fighter and Eritrea’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Girma Asmerom was held on Sunday 09 October midday at the Asmara Patriots Cemetery.

Senior Government and PFDJ officials, members of the Diplomatic Corps in Eritrea, representatives of International Organizations and tens of thousands nationals attended the funeral service and paid tribute to the late veteran fighter.

Mr. Hagos Gebrehiwet, head of the PFDJ Economic Affairs on behalf of the People’s Front For Democracy and Justice (PFDJ), Mr. Isa Ahmed on behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Minister Yemane Gebremeskel on behalf of the Ministry of Information and Mr. Abbebe Asmerom, brother of the late veteran fighter on behalf of his family laid wreaths at the cemetery.

Expressing deep sorrow of his passing away, his colleagues explained that the late veteran fighter was an experienced journalist and diplomat, known to have been humble as a person, selfless and bold as a leader, and defender of the integrity and image of his country as a diplomat.

The late veteran fighter Ambassador Girma Asmerom passed away on 5 October in New York City at the age of 66 due to illness.



