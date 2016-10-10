Commendable achievement in provision of quality education

Massawa, 10 October 2016 - In an assessment meeting held in Massawa on 8 October 2016 it was reported that the efforts that have been exerted to augment students participation in education and the provision of quality of education have borne commendable result.



In the meeting in which parents of students, members of the city council, teachers, administrators of various administrative areas and invited guests took part, Mr. Girmai Zerayakob, Head of Educational Services in the sub-zone, underlined that efforts made in the past years have contributed towards increasing the number of students scoring passing marks to about 87%.



Mr. Reshid Salih, head of Education Ministry's office in the Northern Red Sea region, on his part said that effective education management plays substantial role in the provision of quality education and called on all the school directors to work diligently for a better accomplishment.



Mr. Kidane Weldeselasie, administrator of the sub-zone, called on the parents, members of the city council and all Government institutions to play due role not only in upgrading academic knowledge of the students but also in upgrading their social and political awareness. He also said that the city administration will provide transportation service for students pursuing their education from distant areas in the sub-zone.