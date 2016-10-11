Harat Transportation Company expanding service

Senafe, 11 October 2016- As part of its efforts to expand the transportation service to the remote areas, the Harat Transportation Company has began providing transportation service from Senafe town to the Serha semi-urban center and Enda-Dashim.

The head of the company in the Southern region, Mr. Ahmed Ali-Shum indicated that the company has commenced transportation service daily to Serha and every Wednesdays and Saturdays to Enda-Dashim.

Mr. Kiros Gebremariam, Managing Director in the sub-zone, pointed out that the transportation service expansion being made by the company has created satisfaction on the part of the public and that 8 administrative areas in the sub-zone have become beneficiaries.

He further indicated that the company has also begun providing transportation service from Adi-Quala to Kuhli-Zibie.



