Commendable health service provision

Massawa, 11 October 2016- With the huge investment made in the health sector, it was reported that 74% of the residents in the Northern Red Sea region have become beneficiaries of health services inside 10 kilometers within their areas.

Dr. Yohannes Tekeste, head of the Health Ministry in the region, indicated that in the post independence years the number of health facilities has reached to 41 and that is an increase by 800%. He also said that the health facilities are equipped with modern medical equipment and professional medical personnel and that the death rate due to lack of medication has significantly been reduced.

Dr. Yohannes further pointed out that the increased awareness of the public on diseases in general and that of communicable diseases in particular is among the success stories in the region. The ambulances that are allocated to the remote areas of Endlal, Qarora, Adobha, Kamtchewa, Dahlak and Mahmimet are playing due role in ensuring the health of the residents, he added.

According to Dr. Yohannes, community based programs have been introduced to 72 villages and with that 75% of the residents of the region have become beneficiaries of latrines. As a result the prevalence of the communicable diseases has considerably been reduced, he further said.





