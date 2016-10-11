New schools inaugurated

Mendefera, 11 October 2016- Three new elementary schools built with community initiative have been inaugurated by Mr. Semere Russom, Minister of Education, on 8 October. The schools were built at a cost of about 6 million Nakfa.

The schools built with the initiative of the residents of the villages of Hirwa-Gedena, Maedo, Adi-Hawia and Adi-Libso includes 17 class rooms, teachers’ residential houses and others.

The head of the MOE branch in the sub-zone, Mr. Merih Kiros indicated that the schools have created education opportunity for 1200 students.

In the meeting he conducted with the public representatives, village elders and religious leaders, Minister Semere said that though the Government is working by giving priority for equitable education opportunity, the initiative being taken by the public attests to growing awareness and commitment towards education.