Adi-Quala: Renovation of roads

Mendefera, 12 October 2016 - The residents of Adi-Quala, Biet-Ghebriel, Adi-Abrham and Adi-Bahro administrative areas have renovated road that was damaged due to flooding.

Mr. Berhane Weldeslasie, head of the Economic Development in Adi-Quala sub-zone, commended the residents for the initiative they took to renovate the 14 Km long road that connect their villages.

The residents explained that the road connects various villages and is vital for it provides transportation services particularly to patients and pregnant women to reach medical facilities and they called for the introduction of public transport.

Meanwhile, the residents of Mekabir-Tsabla, Dabre, Adi-Nala administrative areas in Mai-Mne sub-zone have renovated a road that connects their sub-zone with Adi-Quala.



