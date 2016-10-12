Anseba Region: Staff members graduated in ICT

Keren, 12 October 2016 - The administration of Anseba region has provided ICT training to 15 of its staff members recently assigned from varied colleges.

Present at the graduation event held on 11 October 2016, Eng. Kalid Salih, head of Infrastructural Development in the region, explained that the training was provided to equip employees with technical and technology knowledge so that they positively impact in the implementation of different projects.

The regional administration has in the past 9 months trained 21 staff members in Survey and 20 members in Projects Administration, Eng. Kalid explained.

The trainees expressed readiness to put what they have learned into practice.

Mr. Ali Mohamud, Governor of the region handed over certificates to the graduates.



