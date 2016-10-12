NAEWDV exerting efforts to improve livings standard of members

Asmara, 12 October 2016 - Mr. Ghebrebrhan Eyasu, Chairman of the National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veteran Fighters (MAEWDVF), noted that the association is exerting efforts to improve the living standards of its members.

The association has, at the cost of Nakfa 31 million, provided training courses to 4700 war disabled veterans in wood and metal works as well as in other skills so as to enable them become self-reliant, Mr. Ghebrebrhan elaborated.

Mr. Ghebrebrahn further said that apart from running 81 projects in agriculture, poultry, bakery and other income generating activities that are aimed to improve the living standards of the war disabled veterans, the association has installed eye glass producing plant for income generation and assisting its members.

The association also provides interest free loans to its members and so far around Nakfa 30 million Nakfa has been disbursed for livestock, construction and other activities.



