President Isaias Afwerki held talks with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

Asmara, 12 October 2016- President Isaias Afwerki met and held talks with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Sheik Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries.

In the meeting they conducted on 11 October in Abu Dhabi, Sheik Mohamed bin Zayed commended the progressive relations between Eritrea and the UAE. He also asserted his country’s readiness to build relations with nations on the basis of cooperation, friendship and mutual interests.

President Isaias on his part praised the progress made by the UAE in all sectors and expressed Eritrea’s willingness to expand joint cooperation with the UAE.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international developments as well as on topics of mutual interest.

In the same vein, Presidents Isaias Afwerki during a visit he conducted to different institutions in the cities of Al Ain and Abu Dhabi held talks with investors.

President Isaias left for the UAE on 9 October on a working visit to that country.



