Asmara, 14 October 2016 - The annual Eritrean Community Festival in Italy was conducted in Rome from 8 to 9 October.



Mr. Osman Saleh, Eritrea’s Foreign Minister, Mr. Fisehatsion Petros, Eritrean Ambassador to Italy, Mr. Estifanos Habtemariam, Eritrean Ambassador to the UK and North Ireland as well as over 700 Eritrean citizens and friends of Eritrea participated in the festival.



In a seminar he conducted, Minister Osman underlined that

the people and Government of Eritrea have ensured an independent political path through perseverance and resilience in the face of external conspiracies. He further explained that the Eritrean government is establishing relations with different countries and organizations based on mutual co-operation.



The festival participants on their part expressed readiness to back up national development programs on the homeland and bequeath the cherished national

values and identity to the young generation.



The festival featured different artistic and cultural shows, sports programs, children’s show, fashion show and other programs.



Meanwhile, the Swedish branch of the NUEW conducted a six-month activity assessment meeting from 1 to 2 October in Gutenberg. The 12 NUEW branches from different cities in Sweden respectively presented their six-month activity reports.