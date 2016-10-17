Workshop on integrated management

Asmara, 17 October 2016- The National Insurance Company of Eritrea (NICE) in collaboration with stakeholders held a two-day workshop on integrated insurance management from 16 to 17 October at Asmara Palace.



In the workshop which was organized in cooperation with PTA Reinsurance Company, board members and senior NICE officials, Eritel, Red Sea Bottlers Share Company, Investment and Development Bank, Commercial and Housing Bank and college lecturers as well as auditors took part.



Ms. Hope Murera, an expert from Rwanda, gave extensive briefing as regards the corporate governance, role, duties and responsibilities of the board, board effectiveness, risk management as well as the relationship between board members and shareholders.



The participants of the workshop watched a documentary film that highlighted insurance related experiences of varied countries and held extensive deliberations.



Mr. Zeru Weldemichael, Director General of NICE, said that the workshop is a continuation of similar research based seminars and what makes it different is the way it is organized to include experts in the field of insurance, senior officials, knowledgeable individuals as well as stockholders.



The participants of the workshop on their part explained that the workshop was very instrumental in upgrading their knowledge and recommended for the sustainability of such informative workshop.









