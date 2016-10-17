Joomla TemplatesBest Web HostingBest Joomla Hosting
Malaria Prevalence reduced

Keren, 17 October 2016- Owing to the integrated community based environmental hygiene activities, the malaria prevalence in Asmat sub-zone has been reduced by 68% in this year as compared to that of 2015.

Nurse, Mulu'e Beyin, head of Asmat Healthcare Center, said that since the sub-zone situated around Zara River,  it is highly vulnerable to malaria occurrence, however,  thanks to early preparations made there was no major record of malaria occurrence.


The around 17,000 ant-malaria nets distributed in 2015 have made due contribution in the reduction of the malaria prevalence, Nurese Mulu'e said.

Three healthcare institutions have been providing commendable service in Asmat sub-zone.

 

