Seminar on Childcare

Adi-Keih, 20 October 2016- At a seminar conducted in Adi-keyih on childcare, Mr. Kibreab Tekeste, Child Welfare expert, called on participants to diligently work towards the realization of proper nurturing of children and to make due contribution in the efforts to create conducive condition for children.



The participants of the seminar also shared views as regards finding ways to provide good care for orphans.



Mr. Haile Ghebremichael, head of Ministry of Labor and Human Welfare branch in the Southern region, called on the public to play due role in guiding the children and inculcating on them the noble values of the society.



