Prevention of maternal and child mortality

Asmara, 19 October 2016- Dr. Habteslasie Zerigzhi, Medical Director of Orota Referral Maternity Hospital, noted that the hospital has been working diligently to prevent maternal and child mortality.



The referral hospital has been offering services to pregnant women from the 6 regions of the country and thus 6 gynecologist doctors, and 9 midwives are rendering regular services while 4th year students from Asmara College of Health Sciences are paying visit to visit to hospital for sharing experience.



The surgeon and midwives of the hospital indicated that satisfactory service is being offered in the Hospital with the introduction womb cancer screening machine and other medical equipment.



The maternity hospital offers delivery service to 40 pregnant women on a daily bases. Hence the hospital has in the last 10 months provided maternity service to 8000 mothers and 1000 of the total number delivered through surgery.



Mothers who gave birth in the hospital on their part expressed satisfaction as regards the maternity service being provided and that they are in good health condition with their newborn babies.



Orota Maternity Referral Hospital Provides 24 Hours service on daily basis.