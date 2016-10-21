Seminar on increasing awareness of the public

Mendefera, 21 October 2016- The Ministry of Labor and Human Welfare branch in the Southern region conducted seminar from 14 to 18 October in Mendefera regarding raising the awareness of the public on care taking of the disabled citizens.

The seminar was attended by 84 representatives from the sub-zones of Mendefera, Dubaruwa, Areza, Mai-Mine, Adi-Qual and Emni-Haili. At the seminar briefings were provided regarding the rights of the disabled and their participation in the economic and social life of the society.

The head of the Ministry of Labor and Human Welfare branch in the region, Mr. Haile Gebremicael called on the disabled citizens to reinforce participation in the socio-economic and political activities and upgrade their skills through education.

The D.G. of Social Services in the region, Mr. Franco Kubaba also called on the participants to work alongside the government institutions and Front in the effort being exerted to increase the awareness of the society in care taking of the disabled citizens.