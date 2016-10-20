Micro-loan and saving program registering encouraging progress

Barentu, 20 October 2016- The beneficiaries of the micro-loan and saving program in the Gash Barka region indicated that the loan they received from the program has enabled them expand their activities and thereby improve their livelihoods.

The beneficiaries of the program further underlined that the micro-loan that is provided on individual and group bases ranging from 6 to 100 thousands helps to initiate new businesses and expand the existing ones.

The head of the program in the region, Mr. Mogos Mehari indicated that more than 65 million Nakfa has been distributed to around 10 customers in this year alone and over 18 million has been collected from the beneficiaries.

Mr. Mehari further pointed out that the micro-loan and saving program allows civil servants and private sectors become beneficiaries and also it encourages the disabled and women become productive members of the society.

Documents of the program indicate that it provides loan to individuals raging from 30 to 100 thousand Nakfa and to groups ranging from 6 to 20 Nakfa.