NUEW Branch in North America Holds Congress

Asmara, 22 October 2016 - The National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW) branch in North America conducted Congress on 9 October under the theme “Strong Women’s Organization: Foundation for Multi-faceted Development”. The Congress was attended by women, YPFDJ as well as invited guests from 18 cities and 7 districts in North America.

The Chairperson of the NUEW branch in North America, Ms. Samrawit Michael gave briefings on the objectives of the Union and the activities undertaken as well as the challenges encountered over the past four years.

Charge d’ Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy, Mr. Berhane Gebrehiwet, underlined that the NUEW is a social force that plays significant role in national development endeavors. He also called for transferring the values and commitment of the Union to the next generation.

The Congress participants charted out activity plan and elected an executive committee for a two-year term.

In the same vein, members of the NUEW in Germany and Austria conducted their respective six-month activity assessment meeting on 15 and 16 October.

The participants of the Congress expressed resolve to reinforce organization and back up national development programs.

Likewise, at a meeting they conducted on 14 October, Eritrean nationals residing in the city of Khartoum, Sudan, expressed readiness to work for the success of the national development programs.







