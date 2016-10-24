Training on pertinent pediatric healthcare

Assab, 24 October 2016- The Ministry of Health branch in the Southern Red Sea region has provided training to its staff members on pertinent pediatric health care service to children under 5 years of age.

Mr. Biniam Fesehatsion, head of the Family and Community Health, indicated that the training which was offered both theoretically and practically and was focused on detecting diseases that could frequently affect both infants and children and thus finding ways and means to control them.

Mr. Biniam further stated that mother and child mortality rate has dramatically reduced owing to the persistent awareness raising campaigns conducted on ensuring antenatal and postnatal health care in the region.

He also said that an encouraging outcome has been registered in advancing vaccination programs throughout the region, thanks to the awareness raising campaigns.













