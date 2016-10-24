Law oriented seminar in Gala-Nefhi

Asmara, 24 October 2016- A law oriented seminar had been conducted for more than 2000 junior and secondary school students in Gala-Nefhi subzone. The seminar was aimed at increasing the students’ awareness on the basic law of the country.

In the seminar conducted for students in the Seharti and Ibrahim-Sultan schools, Major Biniam Mehari, Commander of the 7th Police Station, pointed out that youth are the vanguard for change and must be equipped with the societal ethics so as to be able to play a pivotal role in controlling crimes, as well as in reinforcing participation in advancing development programs and ensuring the nation's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Major Biniam also underlined on the paramount importance of integrated efforts on the part of parents, schools and the society at large in nurturing a responsible and patriotic youth.

Mr. Ghebrekidan Tewoldebirhan, Chairman of Youth Friend's Committee in the subzone, expressed appreciation to young graduates who are actively engaged in the ongoing national development programs in a sense of patriotic manner.