Ghinda, 24 October 2016- The Ghinda School of Assistant Nurses graduated on 22 October 80 students who had been attending both practical and theoretical courses for two consecutive years.

In a speech he delivered during the graduation event, Mr. Michael Jahrai, director of Ghinda School of Assistant Nurses, indicated that most of the graduates are members of the 26th round national service and have been doing their national service in different health institutions of the country. Mr. Michael also called on the graduates to practically upgrade their skills and live up to the coubtry’s expectations.

The coordinator of the training, Sister Alganesh Teklegiorgis gave detailed briefings on the objectives for the establishment of the training centers of assistant nurses in Ghinda, Barentu and Mendefera in 2003 and added that a total of 2,512 students have so far graduated from the training centers.

Dr. Berhane Debru, Acting Director of Policy, Plan and Human Resource Development in the Health Ministry called on the graduates to make good use of the opportunity they have been provided.

A total of 606 students, out of which 361 females, have so far graduated from Ghinda School of Assistant Nurses, according to report.