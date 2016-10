Asmara, 25 October 2016 - A seminar conducted in Adi-keyih stressed the need to focus on proper nurturing of children and exert more efforts to create conducive condition for them.

Mr. Haile Gebremichael, Head of the Ministry of Labor and Human Welfare branch in the Southern region, called on the public to play due role in guiding children and inculcating on them the noble values of the Eritrean society.