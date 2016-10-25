Crops in Shambuko in Good Condition: Report

Asmara, 25 October 2016 - Mr. Tesfai Bairai, Administrator of Shambuko Sub-zone, said that due to this year’s abundant rainfall, crops there are in good condition. He further indicated that the crops are at the harvesting stage.

This year 17,500 hectares have been cultivated with different oil crops in addition to other types, reports added.

Similarly, crops in Adiquala Sub-zone are in good condition thanks to the abundant rainfall, reports added.