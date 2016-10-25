Soil and Water Conservation Activities in Foro

Foro, 25 October 2016 - The Office of Economic Development in Foro sub-zone indicated that farmers in the Administrative areas of Hadish, Zula, Afta, Malka, Robrobya and Denanlo are carrying out popular campaigns in soil and water conservation in a bid to boost agricultural output.

Mr. Mohammed-Ali Borole, Managing director of Hadish administrative area, said that farmers in the area have been engaged in the construction of water diversion canals so as to judiciously utilize water flowing from the highlands for agricultural purpose.

Farmers in the locality explained that they are exerting the necessary effort to renovate agricultural infrastructure that was damaged during flooding in 2015, and thus work for ample harvest.