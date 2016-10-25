Joomla TemplatesBest Web HostingBest Joomla Hosting
Commendable Immunization Program

Keren, 25 October 2016 - Thanks to the concerted efforts being exerted by all healthcare institutions in Keren Sub-zone, commendable progress has been registered regarding prevention of contagious diseases through regular immunization and awareness- raising programs.

According to Nurse Dirar Gebreab, Head of Keren Healthcare Centre, around 88% of the residents in the sub-zone have become beneficiaries of the immunization program. Five healthcare institutions there have been providing immunization, First Aid and pre-natal and neo-natal services, according to reports.

 

